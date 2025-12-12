73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Derrick Groves, inmate who escaped NOLA jail, sentenced to life in prison after double homicide conviction

3 hours 50 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, December 12 2025 Dec 12, 2025 December 12, 2025 10:30 AM December 12, 2025 in News
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — Derrick Groves, one of ten inmates who escaped the Orleans Parish Justice Center in May, has been sentenced to two life sentences after he was convicted of a 2018 Mardi Gras double homicide, WWL reported Friday.

Groves was captured on Oct. 8 in Atlanta following his several months on the run following his escape from the parish jail. 

He was convicted later that month on second-degree murder and attempted murder charges in the shooting that killed two men and injured two others during Mardi Gras in 2018. 

Groves still faces separate charges related to his escape, WWL reported.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days