Derrick Groves, inmate who escaped NOLA jail, sentenced to life in prison after double homicide conviction

NEW ORLEANS — Derrick Groves, one of ten inmates who escaped the Orleans Parish Justice Center in May, has been sentenced to two life sentences after he was convicted of a 2018 Mardi Gras double homicide, WWL reported Friday.

Groves was captured on Oct. 8 in Atlanta following his several months on the run following his escape from the parish jail.

He was convicted later that month on second-degree murder and attempted murder charges in the shooting that killed two men and injured two others during Mardi Gras in 2018.

Groves still faces separate charges related to his escape, WWL reported.