BRPD arrests man allegedly connected to beating, fatal shooting of 37-year-old along Lorraine Street

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man on murder charges following the November death of a 37-year-old along Lorraine Street.

Raydrick Sterling, 39, was arrested on one count of second-degree murder on Thursday. He was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, officials said.

Darrell McBride was beaten and shot on Nov. 14. McBride was taken to a hospital and later died.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sterling is believed to have beaten McBride with a pipe. Police say that they identified Sterling in a video of the beating.

Police added that Sterling was arrested for "acting in concert with others who participated in the homicide" of McBride.