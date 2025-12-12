Latest Weather Blog
UNO lifts evacuation order; suspect who allegedly threatened to burn down campus building apprehended
NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans has lifted a campus-wide evacuation issued Friday morning after authorities were made aware of a potential threat to campus.
A suspect has since been apprehended.
The message sent to students and staff said that a mandatory evacuation was ordered for all UNO campuses around 10 a.m. Nearby schools Benjamin Franklin High School, The NET and Hynes Charter School on the UNO campus were also under lockdown, school officials said.
"This is an actual emergency and not a test or a drill!" the message read.
The threat has been cleared and the campus has been reopened," UNO officials said around 1 p.m.
NOLA.com reports that the threat was made by a former student. According to local officials, the former student threatened to burn down a campus building.
The FBI’s New Orleans office brought the suspect into custody at about 12:30 p.m. New Orleans Police Department and the Louisiana State Police are also involved in investigating the threat.
