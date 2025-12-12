Latest Weather Blog
$$$ NFL Week 15: Are the Denver Broncos legit?
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL!
Friday
NBA:
Hawks @ Pistons: Hawks +7.5
Bulls @ Hornets: Bulls -2.5
Pacers @ 76ers: 76ers -6.5
Jazz @ Grizzlies: Jazz +7.5
Nets @ Mavericks: Nets +8.5
Timberwolves @ Warriors: Warriors -1.5
NHL:
Blackhawks @ Blues: Blackhawks ML
Kraken @ Mammoth: Mammoth ML
Saturday
College Football:
Army @ Navy: Navy -6.5
Army @ Navy: u38.5 Total points
NBA:
Knicks @ Magic: Knicks -4.5
Spurs @ Thunder: Thunder -9.5
Trending News
NHL:
Sharks @ Penguins: Penguins ML
Capitals @ Jets: u6.5 Total Goals
Golden Knights @ Blue Jackets: Golden Knights ML
Canadiens @ Rangers: o5.5 Total Goals
Red Wings @ Blackhawks: Red Wings ML
Predators @ Avalanche: u6.5 Total Goals
Sunday
NFL:
Bills @ Patriots: Bills -1.5
Chargers @ Chiefs: u41.5 Total Points
Ravens @ Bengals: Bengals +3.5
Commanders @ Giants: Giants -2.5
Packers @ Broncos: Packers -2.5
Lions @ Rams o54.5 Total Points
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two Democrats say they intend to run against Bill Cassidy in 2026...
-
UNO lifts evacuation order; suspect who allegedly threatened to burn down campus...
-
Derrick Groves, inmate who escaped NOLA jail, sentenced to life in prison...
-
Convicted killer sentenced to second life sentence after being found guilty of...
-
BRPD arrests man allegedly connected to beating, fatal shooting of 37-year-old along...
Sports Video
-
LSU, Nike extend partnership through 2036, with Tigers joining new Nike NIL...
-
LSU board OKs previously announced deals with football coaches after regime change
-
Michigan fires Sherrone Moore with cause, cites 'inappropriate relationship' with staff member
-
Southern women's basketball reels of back-to-back power conference wins
-
LSU amends deal with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.