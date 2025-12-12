66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$$$ NFL Week 15: Are the Denver Broncos legit?

3 hours 57 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, December 12 2025 Dec 12, 2025 December 12, 2025 1:50 PM December 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL!

Friday

NBA:
Hawks @ Pistons: Hawks +7.5
Bulls @ Hornets: Bulls -2.5
Pacers @ 76ers: 76ers -6.5
Jazz @ Grizzlies: Jazz +7.5
Nets @ Mavericks: Nets +8.5
Timberwolves @ Warriors: Warriors -1.5

NHL:
Blackhawks @ Blues: Blackhawks ML
Kraken @ Mammoth: Mammoth ML


Saturday

College Football:
Army @ Navy: Navy -6.5
Army @ Navy: u38.5 Total points

NBA:
Knicks @ Magic: Knicks -4.5
Spurs @ Thunder: Thunder -9.5

Trending News


NHL:
Sharks @ Penguins: Penguins ML
Capitals @ Jets: u6.5 Total Goals
Golden Knights @ Blue Jackets: Golden Knights ML
Canadiens @ Rangers: o5.5 Total Goals
Red Wings @ Blackhawks: Red Wings ML
Predators @ Avalanche: u6.5 Total Goals

Sunday

NFL:
Bills @ Patriots: Bills -1.5
Chargers @ Chiefs: u41.5 Total Points
Ravens @ Bengals: Bengals +3.5
Commanders @ Giants: Giants -2.5
Packers @ Broncos: Packers -2.5
Lions @ Rams o54.5 Total Points

NBA:
TBD


NHL:
TBD

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days