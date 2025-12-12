Convicted killer sentenced to second life sentence after being found guilty of killing BREC Commissioner

BATON ROUGE — Convicted killer Ryan Sharpe was sentenced to another life sentence after being found guilty of killing BREC commissioner Carroll Breeden in Baton Rouge court on Friday.

Sharpe, who was previously sentenced to life without parole in 2024 after being convicted of the murder of Brad DeFranceschi in East Feliciana Parish in 2017, was found guilty in November of killing Breeden in East Baton Rouge Parish that same year.

Sharpe is also accused of killing Tommy Bass in East Feliciana; all three killings happened between July and October 2017.

WBRZ previously reported that Breeden was shot to death while doing yard work at his home on Port Hudson-Pride Road. Sharpe told law enforcement at the time that the FBI had given him hunting tags to shoot the men.