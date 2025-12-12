Former St. George fire chief dies after battle with cancer

ST. GEORGE - A former St. George fire chief with ties to the Zachary Fire Department died from cancer, the St. George Fire Department said on Friday.

Chuckie Albert served the St. George Fire Protection District from 2000 to 2022 as a chief officer, holding roles as chief of training, chief of administration and chief of technology.

Prior to that, he served the Zachary Fire Department from 1983 to 1994 before being fire chief of West Monroe from 1994 to 2000.

Funeral arrangements will be shared as they become available.