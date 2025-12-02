39°
Louisiana State Police signs final beam as construction continues on new crime laboratory

1 hour 37 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, December 02 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - As construction continues on Louisiana State Police's new crime laboratory, troopers joined partners Tuesday morning to sign and place the final beam on the facility.

Officials broke ground on the project in Nov. 2023, with it being lauded as a solution to a backlog of cases.

"The future of forensic science in Louisiana is rising, one beam at a time!", Louisiana State Police said on social media.

