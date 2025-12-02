39°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana State Police signs final beam as construction continues on new crime laboratory
BATON ROUGE - As construction continues on Louisiana State Police's new crime laboratory, troopers joined partners Tuesday morning to sign and place the final beam on the facility.
Officials broke ground on the project in Nov. 2023, with it being lauded as a solution to a backlog of cases.
Trending News
"The future of forensic science in Louisiana is rising, one beam at a time!", Louisiana State Police said on social media.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRAF awards 19 nonprofits with $300,000 in grant money aimed to improve...
-
Port Allen Police investigating after person struck with beer bottle during bar...
-
Man's car catches fire on way to work, quickly extinguished by Morgan...
-
Statewide panel looks for ways to protect college students from misuse of...
-
Lamar Dixon hosts annual Christmas celebration for senior citizens
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball player Jalen Reed out for season with torn Achilles
-
Lane Kiffin, LSU 'allowing' Charlie Weis to coach Ole Miss offense through...
-
U-High Cubs preparing for state semifinal appearance
-
Kiffin takes over "elite" LSU program; pledges a return to greatness
-
Lane Kiffin wastes no time finding hot yoga studio after being named...