80°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana State Police arrests three people on child exploitation charges
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Louisiana State Police, in conjunction with the FBI and Madisonville Police Department, arrested three people Saturday on charges related to child sexual exploitation.
John Anthony Campanella III, 24, Ross Brignac, 36, Stuart Stringer, 41, were charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.
Trending News
All three were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail. These cases remain under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
O'Hooligans Krewe ready to ride for Wearin' of the Green parade
-
Viral baseball team Savannah Bananas to face off against the Party Animals...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
CATS officially appoints interim leader as CEO
-
Man arrested for negligent homicide, allegedly driving at unsafe speeds during deadly...
Sports Video
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977