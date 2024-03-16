80°
Louisiana State Police arrests three people on child exploitation charges

1 hour 45 minutes 28 seconds ago Saturday, March 16 2024 Mar 16, 2024 March 16, 2024 2:17 PM March 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Louisiana State Police, in conjunction with the FBI and Madisonville Police Department, arrested three people Saturday on charges related to child sexual exploitation.

John Anthony Campanella III, 24, Ross Brignac, 36, Stuart Stringer, 41, were charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

All three were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail. These cases remain under investigation.

