Louisiana State Police arrests three people on child exploitation charges

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Louisiana State Police, in conjunction with the FBI and Madisonville Police Department, arrested three people Saturday on charges related to child sexual exploitation.

John Anthony Campanella III, 24, Ross Brignac, 36, Stuart Stringer, 41, were charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

All three were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail. These cases remain under investigation.