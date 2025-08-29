Louisiana State Museum reopens Living with Hurricanes Exhibition to commemorate Katrina's 20th anniversary

NEW ORLEANS — The destiny of New Orleans was forever altered 20 years ago when Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast on Aug. 29, 2005.

On Friday, 2une In's Abigail Whitam visited the Louisiana State Museum as they relaunched their Living with Hurricanes Exhibition.

The newly enhanced exhibit at The Presbytere in the French Quarter shows the impact of hurricanes like Katrina, as well as the ones that came before and followed it. The expanded exhibition also showcases stories of recovery and hands-on science about how hurricanes work.

The museum, alongside Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, hosted a free symposium that shifts the focus from tragedy to transformation, spotlighting the people who helped rebuild Louisiana with courage, compassion, and vision.

