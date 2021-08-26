Louisiana soldier arrested, accused of raping COVID-positive teen

CARVILLE - A Louisiana National Guardsman is on the wrong side of the law, accused of raping a teenager who was quarantined in the Youth Challenge Program after she tested positive for COVID.

That soldier, Steffan Mouton, is in quarantine tonight at the Iberville Parish Jail.

"These ladies were all positive for COVID," St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said. "They were separated from the other cadets and quarantined. He went into the dorm where they were quarantined and committed this act. He didn't care if they were positive or not, damn it, he wanted it."

Ambeau said the teens were given alcohol before Mouton brought one of them to the bathroom where the alleged rape occurred. The chief added Mouton is not vaccinated for COVID-19.

"He got them drunk and came back later and pulled her in the bathroom, and another witness corroborated the story," Ambeau said.

Mouton was charged with second-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile for supplying the alcohol. He's being held on a $260,000 bond.

The LA National Guard released the following response to this story Thursday evening.

“The Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program (YCP) is a voluntary, residential education program which offers adolescents an opportunity to change their future. Our most important priority is the safety and wellbeing of our cadets.

We take allegations of abuse or misconduct seriously.

We, The Youth Challenge Program, contacted the St. Gabriel Police Department immediately upon report of this alleged incident. Currently, the investigation is on-going and we are committed to cooperating fully with local law enforcement."