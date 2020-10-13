Louisiana Senate race draws its first Democratic candidate

Image: carolinefayard.com

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's U.S. Senate race has its first Democratic contender.

New Orleans lawyer Caroline Fayard, who has never held elected office, announced her campaign Thursday, saying she represents a "new generation of leadership."

Fayard ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2010, and has been eyeing another political race since that loss.

In her announcement video, Fayard focused on her rural roots and lack of a political background. She said: "Politicians in Washington and Baton Rouge are fighting over things that just don't matter.

She's describing herself as an anti-abortion, pro-business Democrat.

Four Republicans have announced plans to compete for the seat on the November ballot: U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany, U.S. Rep. John Fleming, Treasurer John Kennedy and retired Air Force Col. Rob Maness.

GOP incumbent Sen. David Vitter isn't running for re-election.