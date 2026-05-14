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Louisiana Senate approves 5-1 majority-minority congressional map, now headed to House

1 hour 52 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, May 14 2026 May 14, 2026 May 14, 2026 2:30 PM May 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Senate approved a new, amended congressional map that eliminates one of the state's two majority-minority districts. 

The map, sponsored by State Sen. Jay Morris, R-Monroe, was approved in a 27-10 vote. It's similar to a map that passed in 2022. 

SB 121, which was approved in a nine-hour Senate committee hearing late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, was slightly amended before senators approved it.

District 2, the new map's only majority-minority district, remained mostly unchanged. It includes much of the New Orleans area and a small part of Baton Rouge.

Part of District 6, however, was absorbed into District 3. District 6 covers most of the greater Baton Rouge area, and District 3 is largely Southwest Louisiana. 

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Now, the map heads to the House of Representatives. If legislators in the House approve it as-is, it will go to the governor's desk for signature. 

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