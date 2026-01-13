50°
17-year-old arrested after allegedly stealing car, leading EBRSO deputies on high-speed chase

Tuesday, January 13 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish deputies arrested a 17-year-old accused of stealing a car and allegedly leading deputies on a chase and nearly crashing into a deputy's vehicle. 

Aaron Warren was arrested on Monday after deputies say they approached him in the parking lot of The Reserve at Joor Place Apartments regarding a stolen vehicle, which deputies believed Warren was driving. 

After making eye contact with a deputy, Warren allegedly drove out of the complex at high-speed, nearly crashing into an EBRSO unit. Arrest records say that Warren then sped through stop signs and drove toward Greenwell Street. 

Deputies say he eventually lost control of the car and crashed it along Greenwell, causing damage to a property gate and the vehicle, which deputies say constitutes a hit-and-run. Warren then allegedly got out of the car and took off running before he was detained along Clairmont Avenue. 

Warren was then booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on aggravated flight from an officer, theft of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer charges. 

