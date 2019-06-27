Louisiana's new enhanced child safety seat law taking effect August 1

BATON ROUGE- A new law is raising the age requirements for children in car seats and boosters. The new regulations will go into effect August 1.

Melissa Matey is not only a sergeant, but also a mother of four.

"My children are very dear to me like any child is to their parents and their grandparents,” said Sergeant Matey.

She's working alongside officials to enforce a new enhanced child safety seat law that tightens seat belt regulations.

“It's very difficult for me as a mother to go out to a crash scene and witness children that have been severely injured or killed in crashes that are preventable they didn't have to happen,” Sergeant Matey said.

The new law states:

-Any child who is younger than 2 years old must be restrained in a rear-facing child safety seat until they reach its weight or height limit.

-A child that is older than 2 years old and has outgrown the rear-facing child safety seats must be restrained in a forward-facing child safety seat with an internal harness until they reach its weight or height limit.

-A child who at least 4 years old and has outgrown the forward-facing safety seats must be restrained by a belt-positioning booster seat secured with a seat belt.

-A child who is at least 9 years old or has outgrown the booster seat can use the car's adult seat belt if it fits correctly on their body.

If parents have questions about height or weight limitations, they can always refer to labels on the side of the seat.

“The law that has been put in place for 2019 definitely provides more protection for our children and the way we travel,” said Sergeant Matey.

But the new rule won't make the installation any easier. Sergeant Matey says every seat is different every car is different.

Parents with questions or in need of assistance can go to any state police stations across the state. For more information on the new seat belt law, click here. For State Police Stations listed by region, click here.