Louisiana's education superintendent addresses federal education cuts and their impact on Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Layoffs and the potential shutdown of the U.S. Department of Education have raised concerns across the country. State Superintendent Cade Brumley believes it could be beneficial for Louisiana.

"I certainly support dismantling that department, enhancing state sovereignty, empowering rights, and promoting academic excellence. I think that's what we can achieve here in Louisiana without additional restrictions from bureaucrats in D.C.," Brumley said.

Louisiana ranked 32nd in education growth this past year, climbing 11 spots from 43 in 2022. This ranking is one of the reasons Brumley advocates for the department's closure.

"I think it's important to remember that Louisiana is the fastest improving state in the country for academic outcomes we have never ranked higher than we do now," he said.

Brumley asserts that funding and programs can be managed more effectively at the state level.

"We want to focus on the priorities which is a back-to-the-basics approach to education, redesigning broken systems, accelerating parental rights, valuing teachers, and expanding educational freedom across the state. We think we can do that with policymakers, moms and dads, and teachers here in Louisiana," he said.

Amid worries about the rights and accommodations for disabled students being diminished, Brumley claims the concern is misplaced.

"A common misconception with the closure of the U.S. Department of Education that federal laws also go away there are no discussions of federal laws getting support going away those laws will remain in effect," he explained.

"The state of Louisiana will adhere to federal laws concerning students with disabilities, but we'll take that a step further," he said. "What I mean by that is we are going to make sure we are providing additional time with high-quality teachers, tutoring services, and make sure they have their resources on their IEPs. By doing all of this, we will continue to achieve results for students with disabilities that exceed the national average, and that is what is happening today."

Another significant concern is the future of college grants for Louisiana students, like the Pell Grant.

"I have heard no discussions about cuts with educational funding, I think at this time that is a borrowed worry. If we hear information around that we will make sure to pass that information out to systems and families as that is out," Brumley said when asked about the fate of Pell Grants.

Brumley says there are no immediate changes or cuts to funding locally.