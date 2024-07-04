Louisiana's concealed carry law takes effect on Independence Day; instruction still urged

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana has joined its neighboring states in allowing people to carry concealed weapons without a license.

Only people convicted of certain felonies, along with everyone below the age of 18, are barred from carrying a weapon without a permit, under the law approved by lawmakers and Gov. Jeff Landry this year.

Even though there are no regulations, law officers and gun salesmen recommend that new gun owners take safety courses. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said this week that improper handling of firearms can be "catastrophic."

The law's sponsor, Sen. Blake Miguez, said he deliberately set the bill's effective date for Independence Day. He said it's appropriate to celebrate the nation's birthday on the same day Louisiana enshrines the right to carry a firearm without needing a government permit.

Guns are still not allowed in several places, including bars, schools, churches, police stations, courthouses and the state Capitol building. Businesses may also post notices that guns are not allowed.