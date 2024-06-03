80°
Louisianians a month away from permitless concealed carry

4 hours 13 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, June 03 2024 Jun 3, 2024 June 03, 2024 5:23 PM June 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - On July 4, Louisiana will become the 29th state to allow residents to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. 

The new regulations, which were proposed by Senator Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia, during the second special session, let anyone over the age of 18 carry a gun without a permit unless they are not allowed to have any weapons due to previous felonies. 

Stipulations on the new regulation include: 
- No concealed handgun can be brought into a place where firearms are banned by state or federal law.
- Property owners, lessees and lawful custodians are not allowed to prohibit people from possessing handguns.
- No individual can bring a concealed firearm into a private residence without permission.

To read the entire law, click here.

