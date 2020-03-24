Louisiana reporting more than 1,100 coronavirus cases; coroner confirms two deaths in EBR

BATON ROUGE - Health officials have reported 34 deaths of Louisiana residents due to COVID-19 and 1,172 confirmed cases of the virus.

Officials say a second cluster of virus cases were discovered in Chateau D'Ville, a rehabilitation and retirement home in Donaldsonville. Five cases were identified in that community Monday.

According to the most recent numbers, a total of 43 East Baton Rouge residents have been infected with the virus.

One of the new cases involved a second LSU student living off-campus. The university says that person is a Law Center student who hasn't been on campus since March 13. LSU previously said that a grad student living off-campus had tested positive for the virus.

The student does not live in on-campus housing and is currently in self-isolation. This individual reports that they are recovering well and are now asymptomatic, which we are elated to hear. — LSU (@LSU) March 23, 2020

New patient statistics are released every day at noon. Check the embedded data in the middle of this story.

Monday, the EBR coroner revealed that a 90-year-old man from Mississippi died due to COVID-19 complications in Baton Rouge and that a 44-year-old local woman also passed away.

The man was from Woodville, Mississippi, and died on March 21. A health test returned a positive coronavirus result Monday, two days after his death.

The 44-year-old local woman died Sunday after being hospitalized with complaints of shortness of breath. Lab testing also showed she was positive for COVID-19.

As expected, there are coronavirus patients from most capital-area parishes. More patients are also being diagnosed with COVID-19 as testing increases across the state.

As of Sunday, about 28% of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized. The numbers released about hospitalization were as of Sunday and did not include the newer cases announced at noon Monday. But, the state said, the Sunday statistics showed approximately 240 people were in the hospital as of Sunday with positive diagnoses.

The numbers only show the amount of patients hospitalized and do not indicate if those who are not in the care of doctors, and presumably self-isolating at home and away from people, have fully recovered. The state was pointed in its description of how to describe a recovered patient: "A person is considered recovered when it has been at least seven days after the onset of illness, AND at least three day after resolution of fever (without the use of fever-reducing medications) AND resolution or improvement in respiratory symptoms."

Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner are treating patients.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

To combat the spread, the state issued a stay-at-home order beginning Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m. Many places where gatherings would happen: Bars, dine-in restaurants, gyms, theaters and other businesses were ordered closed earlier in the month. Click HERE for more information on the order to stay at home.

Officials are hoping to reach a peak where the virus spread will not top the available healthcare resources in Louisiana.

"Now more than ever, we must remain vigilant against the spread of this illness by taking care of ourselves and each other, avoiding going into public areas if you are sick, practicing social distancing and washing your hands frequently with soap and water," Governor Edwards said after the first death.

As of Saturday, March 14, the CDC began allowing state agencies to confirm coronavirus cases within their own labs, without sending test samples to the CDC. The CDC says the decision was made because the state tests have proven to be reliable.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state's first positive case of the virus at an Orleans Parish hospital March 9. The Department of Health said the initial case was not travel-related and was "community acquired."

The CDC is also urging all large events and mass gatherings, for 8 weeks, to cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States to help prevent the spread.

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH