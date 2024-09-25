Louisiana power companies send line workers to Georgia, Florida to assist in Hurricane Helene preparation

BATON ROUGE — Line workers from Louisiana have been deployed to Georgia and Florida to assist in mitigating the potential impacts from Hurricane Helene, Entergy Louisiana announced Wednesday.

About 130 line workers from Entergy Louisiana have been sent to assist Georgia Power with Hurricane Helene, which is expected to make landfall Thursday evening.

The line workers were deployed from all Entergy regions, including Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, Monroe and New Orleans.

Cleco crews are also traveling this afternoon to Pensacola, Florida, in preparation for Hurricane Helene. Five Cleco line crews, consisting of approximately 40 line mechanics, will assist Florida Power and Light with restoration efforts, the company said. The line crews are from across Cleco’s service territory including Pineville, Rosepine, New Iberia, Bunkie, Opelousas and Covington.

The line crews are joined by three project coordinators, distribution operations leadership, a safety professional and a fleet mechanic, Cleco said.

Line workers were similarly deployed to Louisiana from other states less than a month ago to assist in the preparation and recovery for Hurricane Francine.