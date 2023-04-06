Louisiana pastor arrested again, faces more charges after new accuser comes forward

CHALMETTE - A pastor who was arrested last month over allegations he had a sexual relationship with a minor was booked on new charges after another victim came forward alleging they were abused more than 30 years ago.

Louisiana State Police detailed the new allegations against 56-year-old Milton Martin III in a news release Thursday. They include claims that Martin had sex with the victim, who was 14 years old at the time, back in 1991.

He was booked in St. Bernard Parish on a new charge of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Previously, Martin was arrested on charges of sexual battery and carnal knowledge of a juvenile after police investigated claims he had sex with a minor, between the ages of 14 and 17, on multiple occasions from 2010 to 2013.

Police said more charges are possible as the investigation continues.