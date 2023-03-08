82°
Chalmette pastor arrested; accused of sexually assaulting child for years

2 hours 55 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, March 08 2023 Mar 8, 2023 March 08, 2023 2:47 PM March 08, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CHALMETTE - A pastor accused of sexually assaulting a child over the span of four years was arrested Wednesday. 

According to State Police, 56-year-old Milton Martin III had sexual relations with a juvenile from 2010 to 2013, during the ages of 14 to 17. 

Martin, the pastor at First Pentecostal Church of Chalmette, was booked for sexual battery and carnal knowledge of a juvenile. 

Anyone with information about Martin or has been a victim should call (504) 310-7011. 

