Chalmette pastor arrested; accused of sexually assaulting child for years
CHALMETTE - A pastor accused of sexually assaulting a child over the span of four years was arrested Wednesday.
According to State Police, 56-year-old Milton Martin III had sexual relations with a juvenile from 2010 to 2013, during the ages of 14 to 17.
Martin, the pastor at First Pentecostal Church of Chalmette, was booked for sexual battery and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Anyone with information about Martin or has been a victim should call (504) 310-7011.
