Louisiana officials set to defend controversial law in federal court Monday

BATON ROUGE - Monday morning, state officials are set to defend a controversial law requiring the Ten Commandments be displayed in public school classrooms; a law that garnered national attention in part due to it being the first of its kind.

Governor Jeff Landry signed the law in June of 2024 making the displays mandatory for all public schools.

Opponents of the law say students who are not Christian may feel like outsiders in their own classroom, and that all societies outlaw crimes like murder or theft and some of the commandments are just out of reach.

“Why should a kindergartener be told 'Thou shall not commit adultery?' Why does that make the top 10? That’s absurd, that little children would be exposed to some concept like adultery,” Annie Laurie Gaylor, Co-President of Freedom from Religion Foundation, said.

Proponents of the law, such as Attorney General Liz Murrill, say the commandments are part of the country's foundation.

"The 10 Commandments are pretty simple (don’t kill, steal, cheat on your wife), but they also are important to our country’s foundations. Moses, who you may recall brought the 10 Commandments down from Mount Sinai, appears eight times in carvings that ring the United States Supreme Court Great Hall ceiling. I look forward to defending the law," Murrill said in a statement.

The hearing Monday will determine whether the enaction of the law will be put on hold until federal courts issue a final ruling on whether the law violates the United States Constitution.