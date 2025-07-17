Louisiana man sentenced to federal prison for 'unauthorized archeological digging'

ALEXANDRIA - A Georgetown man was sentenced to two and a half years in prison after being convicted of taking artifacts from an archeological dig site.

In March, 57-year-old Roy Jordan Jr. was convicted of unauthorized removal of archeological resources and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Forest Service agents learned that Jordan was seen at four Native American dig sites in the Kisatchie National Forest in Grant Parish taking arrowheads and pottery shards.

In one case, Jordan posted on social media, displaying a piece of pottery he had found that day.

A search of Jordan's home yielded several arrowheads and other artifacts as well as a weapon, which Jordan was prohibited from owning.

He will spend 30 months in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release.