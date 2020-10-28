Louisiana man sentenced for 9 robberies in 3 states in 2016

NEW ORLEANS - A man has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for nine robberies in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama - including one where he ordered a cheeseburger before robbing a fast-food restaurant.

The U.S. attorney's office for eastern Louisiana says Monday that 32-year-old Christopher Simms of New Orleans was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Eldon E. Fallon.

Court documents show Simms pleaded guilty to robbing four fast-food restaurants, three stores and two banks in January and February 2016.

The robberies were at Sonny's Discount convenience store in Silver Creek, Mississippi; three McDonald's restaurants in New Orleans and one in Kenner, Louisiana; a Family Dollar store in New Orleans; a Dollar General store and an Iberia Bank in Metairie, Louisiana; and a Compass Bank in Mobile, Alabama.