90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana man accused of stalking, trying to enter ex's home

1 hour 41 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, August 29 2019 Aug 29, 2019 August 29, 2019 10:53 AM August 29, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Town Talk
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man is accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend and trying to break into her home.
  
News outlets report 32-year-old William Demond Slaughter has been arrested on related charges. A Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office statement says the woman reported the attempted break-in last week and deputies starting watching her home.
  
He was found days later by detectives and agents with the U.S. Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force. He was also booked on contempt of court warrants out of Rapides and Grant parishes. It's unclear what charges he was wanted on in those parishes.
  
He has since posted bail and was released with an order of protection to stay away from the ex-girlfriend. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days