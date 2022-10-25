Louisiana hotel burned down by arsonist from another state, officials say

SULPHUR - The State Fire Marshal's Office arrested a man from Washington state for allegedly setting fire to a vacant hotel, completely destroying the building.

Early Sunday morning, the Sulphur Fire Department responded to reports of a vacant Quality Inn and Suites on fire. The building had been without electrical or other utility systems since 2020, when the area was hit by multiple hurricanes.

The fire claimed most of the building, with pictures of the aftermath showing only a few rooms had remained untouched.

Investigations into the fire found Nathan Thomasini, 27, to be the only person inside the building at the time of the fire. Thomasini was also known to trespass in and around the building.

Thomasini was arrested for simple arson, simple burglary, and injury by arson, as two firefighters had sustained minor injuries during their response.