Louisiana highway closed as crews repair sink hole

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Crews are working to repair a sink hole that opened up in St. Landry Parish on Sunday afternoon.

DOTD closed LA-10 just outside of Lebeau in St. Landry Parish at 4:15 p.m. Sunday. There is no estimated time of when the road will be fixed.

Photos shared by DOTD show the road caving in and spots of broken roadway on both sides of the dip in the road.

State Police said drivers must avoid the area and take a detour at U.S. 71 to U.S. 190 to Interstate 49.