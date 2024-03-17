72°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana highway closed as crews repair sink hole
ST. LANDRY PARISH - Crews are working to repair a sink hole that opened up in St. Landry Parish on Sunday afternoon.
DOTD closed LA-10 just outside of Lebeau in St. Landry Parish at 4:15 p.m. Sunday. There is no estimated time of when the road will be fixed.
Photos shared by DOTD show the road caving in and spots of broken roadway on both sides of the dip in the road.
Trending News
State Police said drivers must avoid the area and take a detour at U.S. 71 to U.S. 190 to Interstate 49.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man accused of killing his father and daughter before attempting suicide
-
39th annual Wearin' of the Green Parade rolls through Baton Rouge
-
O'Hooligans Krewe ready to ride for Wearin' of the Green parade
-
Viral baseball team Savannah Bananas to face off against the Party Animals...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
Sports Video
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977