Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Two
Here are the high school football scores from Week 2 for the state of Louisiana:
Airline 55, Benton 28
Alexandria 41, Union Parish 12
Basile 20, Mamou 18
Bastrop 40, B.T. Washington 14
Baton Rouge Catholic 18, St. Thomas More 14
Trending News
Baton Rouge Episcopal 31, Northlake Christian 16
Beekman 34, Tensas 0
Belle Chasse 24, East Jefferson 17
Bossier 28, Glenbrook 9
Bowling Green 52, Central Hinds Aca., Miss. 21
Buckeye 23, Grant 14
C.E. Byrd 49, Haughton 14
Carver 32, Higgins 12
Center, Texas 35, North DeSoto 28
Central - B.R. 31, Denham Springs 6
Church Point 22, Marksville 20
Claiborne 68, Tensas Academy 18
Covington 32, Franklinton 21
D'Arbonne Woods 49, Bearden, Ark. 21
DeQuincy 31, Lake Arthur 14
DeRidder 37, Many 0
Delcambre 47, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 0
Delhi 16, Cedar Creek 14
Delhi Charter 44, Lakeview 0
Dunham 27, Live Oak 10
Dutchtown 31, Ponchatoula 13
East Ascension 38, Salmen 15
Elton 45, Lena Northwood 6
Evangel Christian Academy 45, Natchitoches Central 7
Fisher 36, Ben Franklin 27
Fontainebleau 31, Madison 0
Franklin Parish 42, St. Frederick Catholic 21
Hamilton Christian Academy 60, Highland Baptist 7
Hammond 33, Amite 16
Haynesville 58, Camden Harmony Grove, Ark. 24
Haynesville 58, Harmony Grove, Ark. 24
Iota 30, Kinder 20
Istrouma 38, McKinley 6
Jena 52, Holy Savior Menard 6
Jennings 34, Eunice 0
John Curtis Christian 27, Northshore 7
Kennedy 36, Easton 26
Lafayette Christian Academy 38, Carencro 21
Lakeshore 45, Chalmette 21
Leesville 49, Tioga 32
Liberty Magnet 72, White Castle 26
Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Texas 45, Iowa 26
Loyola Prep 28, Logansport 6
Mandeville 52, Madison Prep 43
Mangham 28, Richwood 0
Mansfield 50, Green Oaks 14
Minden 39, Homer 14
Montgomery 46, Pickering 7
NDHS 51, Ville Platte 0
Neville 42, Calvary Baptist Academy 38
Newton County Academy, Miss. 29, Ben's Ford 22
North Iberville 43, Livonia 20
North Webster 14, North Caddo 6
Northwest 50, RHS 14
Oak Forest 48, Cathedral, Miss. 21
Oak Grove 57, Crossett, Ark. 18
Oberlin 50, Bolton 6
Opelousas Catholic 55, East Beauregard 8
Ouachita Christian 49, General Trass (Lake Providence) 0
Ouachita Parish 25, Wossman 0
Parklane Aca., Miss. 41, Silliman 14
Parkview Baptist 53, Prairieville 13
Parkway 51, Woodlawn (SH) 6
Pineville 35, Avoyelles 20
Pointe Coupee Catholic 54, Crowley 12
Pope John Paul 46, Varnado 8
Prairie View 33, Sylva-Bay Aca., Miss. 24
Pulaski Academy, Ark. 67, West Monroe 47
Red River 26, St. Mary's 13
Ringgold 64, Plain Dealing 0
Ruston 49, Cabot, Ark. 10
Sacred Heart 45, Pine Prairie 12
Shreveport Northwood 47, Peabody 21
Slidell 34, Livingston Collegiate Academy 12
St. Helena 14, East Feliciana 0
St. Martinville 14, Lafayette 14
St. Michael 46, Tara 0
Sterlington 49, Rayville 6
Sulphur 34, Northside 19
Sumner 20, Kentwood 14
Tallulah 42, Union Christian Academy 0
Teurlings Catholic 48, Sam Houston 21
Vermilion Catholic 45, Breaux Bridge 0
Vinton 40, Merryville 14
Walker 34, Woodlawn (BR) 14
Welsh 42, Oakdale 13
Winnfield 22, Caldwell Parish 7
Young Audiences Charter 28, Cohen 6
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish residents dealing with aftermath of Hurricane Francine
-
2 On Your Side: What to do after Francine
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office rescues woman pinned under tree in Donaldsonville
-
'I'm just thanking God:' Woman details moments when tree fell on Prairieville...
-
Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes; officials say don't go sightseeing...
Sports Video
-
Central dominates Denham Springs to win 75th Amite River Rivalry
-
LSU's interior defensive line is thin heading into game against South Carolina
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown