Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Two

Here are the high school football scores from Week 2 for the state of Louisiana:

Airline 55, Benton 28

Alexandria 41, Union Parish 12

Basile 20, Mamou 18

Bastrop 40, B.T. Washington 14

Baton Rouge Catholic 18, St. Thomas More 14

Baton Rouge Episcopal 31, Northlake Christian 16

Beekman 34, Tensas 0

Belle Chasse 24, East Jefferson 17

Bossier 28, Glenbrook 9

Bowling Green 52, Central Hinds Aca., Miss. 21

Buckeye 23, Grant 14

C.E. Byrd 49, Haughton 14

Carver 32, Higgins 12

Center, Texas 35, North DeSoto 28

Central - B.R. 31, Denham Springs 6

Church Point 22, Marksville 20

Claiborne 68, Tensas Academy 18

Covington 32, Franklinton 21

D'Arbonne Woods 49, Bearden, Ark. 21

DeQuincy 31, Lake Arthur 14

DeRidder 37, Many 0

Delcambre 47, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 0

Delhi 16, Cedar Creek 14

Delhi Charter 44, Lakeview 0

Dunham 27, Live Oak 10

Dutchtown 31, Ponchatoula 13

East Ascension 38, Salmen 15

Elton 45, Lena Northwood 6

Evangel Christian Academy 45, Natchitoches Central 7

Fisher 36, Ben Franklin 27

Fontainebleau 31, Madison 0

Franklin Parish 42, St. Frederick Catholic 21

Hamilton Christian Academy 60, Highland Baptist 7

Hammond 33, Amite 16

Haynesville 58, Camden Harmony Grove, Ark. 24

Iota 30, Kinder 20

Istrouma 38, McKinley 6

Jena 52, Holy Savior Menard 6

Jennings 34, Eunice 0

John Curtis Christian 27, Northshore 7

Kennedy 36, Easton 26

Lafayette Christian Academy 38, Carencro 21

Lakeshore 45, Chalmette 21

Leesville 49, Tioga 32

Liberty Magnet 72, White Castle 26

Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Texas 45, Iowa 26

Loyola Prep 28, Logansport 6

Mandeville 52, Madison Prep 43

Mangham 28, Richwood 0

Mansfield 50, Green Oaks 14

Minden 39, Homer 14

Montgomery 46, Pickering 7

NDHS 51, Ville Platte 0

Neville 42, Calvary Baptist Academy 38

Newton County Academy, Miss. 29, Ben's Ford 22

North Iberville 43, Livonia 20

North Webster 14, North Caddo 6

Northwest 50, RHS 14

Oak Forest 48, Cathedral, Miss. 21

Oak Grove 57, Crossett, Ark. 18

Oberlin 50, Bolton 6

Opelousas Catholic 55, East Beauregard 8

Ouachita Christian 49, General Trass (Lake Providence) 0

Ouachita Parish 25, Wossman 0

Parklane Aca., Miss. 41, Silliman 14

Parkview Baptist 53, Prairieville 13

Parkway 51, Woodlawn (SH) 6

Pineville 35, Avoyelles 20

Pointe Coupee Catholic 54, Crowley 12

Pope John Paul 46, Varnado 8

Prairie View 33, Sylva-Bay Aca., Miss. 24

Pulaski Academy, Ark. 67, West Monroe 47

Red River 26, St. Mary's 13

Ringgold 64, Plain Dealing 0

Ruston 49, Cabot, Ark. 10

Sacred Heart 45, Pine Prairie 12

Shreveport Northwood 47, Peabody 21

Slidell 34, Livingston Collegiate Academy 12

St. Helena 14, East Feliciana 0

St. Martinville 14, Lafayette 14

St. Michael 46, Tara 0

Sterlington 49, Rayville 6

Sulphur 34, Northside 19

Sumner 20, Kentwood 14

Tallulah 42, Union Christian Academy 0

Teurlings Catholic 48, Sam Houston 21

Vermilion Catholic 45, Breaux Bridge 0

Vinton 40, Merryville 14

Walker 34, Woodlawn (BR) 14

Welsh 42, Oakdale 13

Winnfield 22, Caldwell Parish 7

Young Audiences Charter 28, Cohen 6