Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Nine
High school football scores from Week 9 for the state of Louisiana:
Thursday Scores:
Basile 35, Oberlin 8
Belle Chasse 14, Shaw 0
Bossier 42, Woodlawn (SH) 20
Brusly 27, St. Michael 24
Calvary Baptist Academy 38, Green Oaks 20
Captain Shreve 65, Haughton 44
Central - B.R. 35, Zachary 33
Denham Springs 62, Walker 34
Dunham 42, Baton Rouge Episcopal 7
East Ascension 30, Dutchtown 28
Ehret 21, Higgins 0
Erath 50, Kaplan 8
H.L. Bourgeois 28, Central Lafourche 21
Hamilton Christian Academy 54, Merryville 6
Haynes Academy 47, Patrick Taylor 35
Jena 46, Caldwell Parish 6
Jennings 34, St. Louis 24
Jonesboro-Hodge 18, Glenbrook 14
Kentwood 54, Thrive 0
Lafayette 42, New Iberia 0
Lafayette Christian Academy 24, Evangel Christian Academy 22
Live Oak 74, JS Clark Leadership Academy 30
Lutcher 53, Morgan City 8
Newman 42, Country Day 14
North Iberville 40, East Iberville 8
Parkview Baptist 35, Helix Mentorship Academy 14
Parkway 58, Benton 42
Pearl River 35, Pope John Paul 21
Pickering 32, Ringgold 28
Pine 65, Bogalusa 16
Pointe Coupee Catholic 36, Sacred Heart 24
Richwood 36, Bastrop 6
Shreveport Northwood 42, Minden 0
Slaughter 35, Broadmoor 0
Slidell 36, Chalmette 28
South Lafourche 38, Ellender 7
Southern Lab 52, Central Private 7
Southside 70, Carencro 35
St. John 39, Ascension Christian School 13
St. Martin's 29, Glen Oaks 6
Sumner 42, Albany 0
Thibodaux 27, Terrebonne 21
Friday Scores:
Acadiana 49, Sam Houston 21
Acadiana Renaissance Charter 32, Beau Chene 29
Airline 48, C.E. Byrd 17
Alexandria 28, Ouachita Parish 21
Amite 47, Springfield 0
Avoyelles 28, Oakdale 2
B.T. Washington 62, Southwood 16
Barbe 55, Sulphur 10
Belaire 38, Tara 0
Brother Martin 32, Easton 27
Bunkie 60, Vidalia 0
Carver 21, East St. John 19
Cecilia 26, Livonia 20
Cedar Creek 46, Arcadia 8
Church Point 24, Holy Savior Menard 7
Covenant Christian Academy 46, Centerville 0
DeQuincy 33, Rosepine 18
DeRidder 48, Washington-Marion 16
Delcambre 14, Houma Christian 12
Destrehan 49, Hahnville 28
Elton 50, Grand Lake 35
Franklinton 20, Loranger 7
Hammond 40, Salmen 20
Haynesville 51, D'Arbonne Woods 7
Homer 62, North Caddo 30
Independence 41, St. Thomas Aquinas 7
Iota 48, Mamou 0
Iowa 51, LaGrange 0
Karr 48, John Curtis Christian 26
Kinder 58, Port Barre 12
Lake Charles College Prep 56, Comeaux 14
Lakeshore 42, Hannan 14
Leesville 36, Eunice 34
Logansport 42, LaSalle 8
Loreauville 36, Franklin 20
Many 28, North Webster 12
Marksville 20, Buckeye 0
McDonogh #35 26, Frederick Douglass 20
Montgomery 46, Lakeview 14
NDHS 38, Lafayette Renaissance 19
Neville 22, West Monroe 19
North DeSoto 63, Loyola Prep 49
Northshore 42, Fontainebleau 19
Northwest 37, Crowley 0
Oak Grove 69, Madison 0
Opelousas Catholic 46, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 6
Ouachita Christian 42, Ferriday 24
Ponchatoula 24, Covington 14
RHS 57, North Vermilion 43
Red River 58, Winnfield 36
Riverside Academy 56, Varnado 8
Rummel 21, Jesuit 17
Ruston 56, Pineville 6
Saint Paul's 31, Mandeville 24
St. Amant 49, Prairieville 24
St. Charles Catholic 50, Discovery 7
St. Edmund Catholic 48, Bolton 0
St. Helena 30, Northlake Christian 24
St. James 57, Patterson 0
St. Mary's 59, Lena Northwood 20
Sterlington 49, Carroll 6
Teurlings Catholic 38, St. Thomas More 14
Tioga 75, Grant 20
Union Parish def. Magnolia Excellence, forfeit
University 14, Madison Prep 8
Vermilion Catholic 56, Gueydan 0
Ville Platte 38, Pine Prairie 0
Vinton 43, East Beauregard 14
Welsh 59, Lake Arthur 20
West Feliciana 49, McKinley 0
West Ouachita 41, Peabody 31
West St. John def. Crescent City, forfeit
Willow School 54, Sarah T. Reed 7
