Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana governor, lawmakers targeting tax breaks for cuts
Trending News
BATON ROUGE - As lawmakers consider rewriting Louisiana's tax laws, the credits, deductions and exemptions the state gives some items from taxes are squarely in lawmakers' crosshairs for elimination.
New Orleans Sen. J.P. Morrell spent hours last year holding hearings digging into every tax break the state has on the books. Now, he's trying to get rid of some of them, saying Louisiana can't afford them.
Gov. John Bel Edwards also wants to chip away at some programs that have Louisiana giving out almost as much in tax breaks as people and businesses pay in taxes. He's proposing some for removal, others for reduced generosity.
Targeted for elimination, if lawmakers agree in the upcoming regular session, are tax breaks for old airplane purchases, bone marrow donor expenses and vehicle conversions to alternative fuel.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Generational home faced with next-door eyesore amid city's blight initiative
-
McKinley High's homecoming game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between teams
-
EBR school board to get Kenilworth building back after charter school relocates
-
City-parish working through backlog of repairs for broken storm drain covers
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 3: Scotlandville Covanta Milligan
-
Saints vs Bucs postgame report