Louisiana gets $10M grant to improve preschool programs

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is getting just over $10 million from the federal government to improve preschool programs for children from low-income families.



U. S. Department of Education and Health and Human Services said in a news release Wednesday Louisiana is one of 18 that will divide $247 million.



The grant marks the second year that Louisiana has gotten the assistance.



The initial grant allowed the state to enroll 340 at-risk children in pre-school classes.



At-risk children are those from families with incomes at or above 185 percent of the federal poverty level.