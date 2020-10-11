89°
Louisiana gets $10M grant to improve preschool programs

3 years 10 months 1 week ago Wednesday, November 30 2016 Nov 30, 2016 November 30, 2016 10:42 AM November 30, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is getting just over $10 million from the federal government to improve preschool programs for children from low-income families.

U. S. Department of Education and Health and Human Services said in a news release Wednesday Louisiana is one of 18 that will divide $247 million.

The grant marks the second year that Louisiana has gotten the assistance.

The initial grant allowed the state to enroll 340 at-risk children in pre-school classes.

At-risk children are those from families with incomes at or above 185 percent of the federal poverty level.

