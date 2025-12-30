Louisiana drivers enjoy lowest gas prices since 2021

BATON ROUGE — Gas prices in Louisiana have dropped to their lowest levels since 2021, bringing relief to commuters around the state.

Timalisha Dixon, a postal worker who drives from Zachary to Baton Rouge six days a week, said the decline has already made a noticeable difference.

"I’m kind of excited that the gas prices are kind of going down because it saves a lot, you know, having to travel back and forth every day to work because I work like six days a week," Dixon said.

According to AAA, the statewide average is now $2.48 a gallon — the lowest since March 2021 and roughly 20 cents cheaper than this time last year.

Darryl Ricard, another local driver, noted, "I mean you can’t beat $2.15!"

The trend follows a nationwide pattern. Seasonal declines during winter are normal, but analysts say stable crude oil prices are keeping pump prices lower than usual.

"Seasonally, we’re used to seeing declines during the winter months. However, really what’s causing the prices right now to stay where they’re at are stable crude oil prices," AAA said.

With lower gas prices heading into the New Year, more drivers are expected on the road, a trend Dixon says is already happening.

"I think we will see more people on the roads, you know, now that gas prices and stuff are going down," she said.