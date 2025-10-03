79°
Louisiana Dept. of Revenue will not be accepting cash payments at Baton Rouge office starting Nov. 1
BATON ROUGE – Starting on Nov. 1, the Baton Rouge office of the Louisiana Department of Revenue will stop accepting cash payments.
The new policy comes as "part of an ongoing initiative to improve the efficiency of LDR’s payment processes." Cashless payments are already in effect at the department’s regional offices in Alexandria, Lafayette, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport.
Taxpayers will only be able to pay with check, credit card, debit card and money order when paying at the office, while online payments can be made at www.revenue.louisiana.gov.
