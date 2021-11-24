Louisiana Dept of Health to offer free COVID-19 vaccines at Bayou Classic Events

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is partnering with the Bayou Classic and the National Medical Association to offer free COVID-19 vaccines at Bayou Classic events Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27.

Adults and children getting their first shots will also receive a $100 Shot for 100 debit card.



On Friday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., LDH will host a COVID-19 vaccination site on the second floor of the Hyatt Regency, outside of the Empire Ballroom.

Vaccinations will be available to everyone ages 12 and up.

Additionally, on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., vaccines will be available for those 5 and up at the Superdome gate A ramp and Champions Square.



Officials with LDH say the vaccine is nearly 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 among children ages 5-11 years.

Community-based vaccination events make vaccines more widely accessible and remain an important component of fighting COVID-19 in Louisiana.



Currently, more than 48 percent of Louisianans are fully vaccinated against COVID and nearly 55 percent, more than 2.5 million people, have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, more than 119,000 children in Louisiana have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.