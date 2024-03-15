Louisiana Department of Education stepping in to manage EBR special education resources

BATON ROUGE - For the first time in Louisiana history, the state superintendent has hired a "special master" to keep close watch over the East Baton Rouge special education resources.

Advocates say this step is a long time coming and is exactly what's needed in helping students with disabilities receive equitable education.

Roxane West is the new "special master." In the past, she's worked with special education state leaders to push for accessible education.

Mary-Patricia Wray, a public policy professional, says oversight for these students is important in making sure they're not left behind.

"We have a high percentage of students in EBR that are either identified as having a disability, or likely should be identified as having a disability, so that they become eligible for these other services," Wray said. "It is incredibly difficult to get a child with disabilities properly educated in this parish and in many parishes across Louisiana."

Louisiana Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley says the work to improve conditions is a long time coming.

"We are continuously trying to improve our services for students with exceptionalities as well as greater access to families with those particular students. So those families can get the things that they need."

The East Baton Rouge schools were also recognized as high risk, which means on-site monitoring will be required for the 2024-2025 school year. According to a state audit, parent complaints were never investigated.

"East Baton Rouge parish has failed to provide what's called prior written notice to parents when they're going to deny services that have been requested, and that prior written notice is required in a very specific format in a very specific timeline," Wray said.

Now Wray says she hopes the new oversight will shed light on and help those students succeed long-term.

WBRZ reached out to the EBR School Board for response to the appointment:

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has been made aware of the appointment of a special master by the Louisiana Department of Education regarding Exceptional Student Services. The District is awaiting further data and information and welcomes any and all support and will cooperate to resolve any issues identified by the LDOE.