Louisiana Department of Education receives $13.5 million in federal funds for charter schools

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Education received $13.5 million from the U.S. Department of Education to support local charter schools.

The grant is part of the $500 million given to the Charter Schools Program to support increased demand for these schools.

"Louisiana has proven that we can drive academic outcomes and expand opportunities when given the flexibility to innovate," Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley said.

According to the LDOE, the funds will enhance the proficiency of skills proven to increase academic outcomes like literacy, math, attendance and career and college readiness.

"A one-size-fits-all education system is not working for our students," U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said. "Charter schools allow for innovative educational models that expand learning opportunities for students."

The Louisiana Department of Education says it will award these funds through a competitive application process.