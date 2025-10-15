85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana cutting number of standardized tests for high school students, starting in 2026-27

3 hours 2 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, October 15 2025 Oct 15, 2025 October 15, 2025 10:57 AM October 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana education officials said Wednesday that they can reduce the number of standardized tests that public school students take but at the same time ensure that students are challenged academically. 

Instead of requiring six tests of high school students, the state will now conduct just four, the department said.

The number of math and English exams will drop from two to one, and will be accompanied by tests in civics and biology. The battery of exams will be given at the end of 10th grade.

“This surgical approach reduces testing while maintaining the validity and rigor of these vital assessments,” Superintendent Cade Brumley said in a statement. “It shows we can listen to our educators, improve the system, and uphold high expectations.”

The changes will take effect in the 2026-27 school year.

Trending News

The state previously cut social studies testing in half for grades 3-8 and is looking at reducing the number of science tests, the department said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days