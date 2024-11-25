Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Christmas tree farm ready for holiday rush after drought recovery
ETHEL—A Christmas tree farm in Ethel is ready for the holiday rush and happy to keep Christmas traditions alive for families across the state.
Lisa Brabham and her husband Ricky Peairs own Windy Hills Farm and have been growing trees since the 1990s. Last year's historic lack of rain spooked the couple.
"We had such a serious drought. Some of the trees we lost. They died and some had damaged limbs. We still had plenty to sell, but we were worried about the impact on this year," Brabham said. "We've had calls this year saying, 'Hey, do y'all have trees this year? Do you have a good selection?' And I think we do."
The couple waited anxiously to see if those young trees would come back. As they get ready for the Christmas season to begin, Brabham says she's pleased with how the farm held up.
"We've had rain this year, so I would say the trees have recovered, so lots better than last year," Brabham said.
Families can come to chop down their Christmas trees once again and carry on traditions.
"I remember going with the family to go get the tree. It's a very good memory we have, and I think that's what people are trying to do now is build memories and get traditions started," Brabham said.
Windy Hills Farm will be open for business on Black Friday.
