2 Your Town Clinton: Farmers, community, and homegrown goods meet at the Tri-Parish Co-op

SLAUGHTER - Along Highway 19 in Slaughter is an East Feliciana Parish staple: the Tri-Parish Co-op. Alton Boone is the fifth general manager of the place. While he's been at the helm since 2021, he started working at the co-op in 2008.

The stories within the walls of the co-op date back to 1960. That's when some dairymen in East Feliciana, West Feliciana, and East Baton Rouge Parishes started the place.

"Feed, seed, fertilizer; we're a full-line farm supply store. Anything you can think of basically, that you need on a farm, you can get here," said Boone.

The one-stop shop is owned by about 900 members in the three parishes. Those members are local farmers. The honey, milk, and jam on the shelves are all local. Around the co-op, you'll see other local flavors and some sounds. They even have a gift section.

"We sell a lot of wind chimes," said Boone.

There's a garden section with pots, plants, and fruit trees. These days, the Tri-Parish serves many cattle farmers and horse stables. The feed warehouse delivers feed to many places around South Louisiana, including the Baton Rouge Zoo and a cricket farm in Port Allen.

Boone says he's honored to serve the community and looks forward to seeing his customers, some of whom make visiting the co-op part of their daily routine.

"They are basically like family," said Boone.