83°
Latest Weather Blog
1 transported to hospital following crash along La. 73 in Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE — Authorities are currently on the scene of a head-on collision on La. 73 that has sent at least one person to the hospital.
The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. at the I-10 East on-ramp. There are currently three ambulance units on the scene, with one transporting a patient to the hospital in stable condition.
Trending News
Drivers in the area should use caution or seek an alternate route.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: A stroke can be a blockage or a bleed,...
-
Central leaders weigh in on AG's opinion about the future of law...
-
2 Your Town Clinton: Discovering St. Andrew's Episcopal Church's 155-year-old legacy
-
Baton Rouge educator arrested, fired from Bridge City Center for Youth after...
-
Woman whose BAC was double legal limit arrested on negligent homicide charges...
Sports Video
-
Southern adds former JUCO player to quarterback room
-
"We've done it before" Alvin Kamara talks crowded Saints backfield
-
Odell Beckham Jr. returning to the New York Giants for 2026 season
-
Nick Saban lends support to college sports bill as SEC, Big Ten...
-
7 on 7 summer football league back in Baton Rouge