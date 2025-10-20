Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education creates AI committee to integrate technology into classrooms
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education unanimously agreed to create an artificial intelligence committee on Oct. 14.
The BESE AI Committee, comprised of education, technology, business and policy leaders, was tasked with creating recommendations for expanding AI integration in Louisiana classrooms and workforce development programs.
“Artificial intelligence is transforming every sector of society, and Louisiana must be
proactive in preparing students to lead in this evolving landscape,” BESE President
Ronnie Morris said.
Trending News
Recommendations made by the committee will include developing policy and implementation strategies, recommending a statewide AI Literacy Framework, establishing criteria for state-approved AI tools and recommending an AI Competency Index that defines proficiency levels.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Congressman Cleo Fields introduces bill providing teachers with student loan forgiveness
-
Walker man arrested after allegedly letting child watch sexually explicit videos on...
-
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge providing rental assistance for...
-
2025 national championship-winning LSU and undefeated LSUS baseball teams honored at White...
-
South Fork Elementary student airlifted to hospital