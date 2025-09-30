79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana athletics leaders looking to get ahead of NIL issues

2 hours 46 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, September 30 2025 Sep 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 6:17 PM September 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alexis Marigny

BATON ROUGE - A legislative task force made up of athletics leaders from across the state, student-athletes and high school coaches met Tuesday to try to get ahead of future name, image and likeness issues.

Nearly every university in the state had a seat at the table Tuesday. The goal was to pinpoint challenges for student-athletes signing NIL deals. These deals allow student-athletes to make money off of their name, image and likeness.

Rep. Rashid Young, a former student-athlete, is now an advocate for them.

"At this point, my passion really is about protecting students and making sure they have opportunities to grow beyond the classroom," Young said.

Today's high school student-athletes live in a world that didn't exist when Young was in college.

Michael Victorian, an attorney, helps student-athletes transition from high school to college and navigate NIL deals.

"Families need someone that's immersed in that world to help them walk through that process," Victorian said. "I'm like a guide."

Trending News

The task force will make recommendations to lawmakers on changing current laws. Young said he wants to make sure deals made with students are fair.

At the university level, officials raised concerns that overregulation could drive student-athletes out of Louisiana.

"We're going to listen to our higher ed institutions and make sure Louisiana stays competitive," Young said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days