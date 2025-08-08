89°
Louisiana ATC commissioner resigns, will pursue opportunities outside government
BATON ROUGE — The commissioner of the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, Ernest Legier Jr., submitted his resignation letter on Tuesday, he confirmed to WBRZ.
Legier said that he plans to pursue other opportunities outside state government.
He told WBRZ he will stay on as Deputy Commissioner for the time being to help ease the transition process.
