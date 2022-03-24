Louisiana agrees to $100M settlement in I-12 flooding lawsuit

Photo: The Advocate

Louisiana has agreed to pay $100 million in a decades-old lawsuit tied to poorly constructed barriers on I-12 that caused major flooding in the Baton Rouge area nearly 40 years ago.

The Louisiana Supreme Court initially ruled the state owed nearly $360 million, according to The Advocate. However, the state reached a settlement with lawyers representing the nearly 1,200 property owners whose homes and business flooded near the Tangipahoa River.

“We will be signing a settlement agreement within the next day or so,” Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne told The Advocate.

The newspaper reported that roughly a third of the property owners in the suit have died since it was first filed. Their money will go to their heirs.