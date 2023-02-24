84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Looking ahead: 225 Fest to hit the streets Saturday

3 hours 23 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, February 24 2023 Feb 24, 2023 February 24, 2023 10:47 AM February 24, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The end of Mardi Gras season got you down? No worries: the capital area has just the thing to keep your Louisiana spirit alive and thriving. 

225 Fest, a celebration of Baton Rouge culture, takes place on Saturday, February 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The festival will feature live performances, panels, an art walk, several food trucks and vendors, and a mini health fair. 

Trending News

The festival will be right outside the Capital Park Museum at 660 North Fourth Street. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days