Longtime Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso loses race to Chris Daigle

Longtime Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso lost his office to challenger Chris Daigle, who won the race by a 53 to 44 margin.

Ourso had been the only person to hold that office since it was established by the home rule charter in 1997.

Chris Daigle has been a resident of Iberville Parish his entire life, graduating from White Castle High School. With Daigle heading into office, he told WBRZ he wants a few things to change.

“We’re going to put term limits in place for parish presidents. I also believe that we need to meet with municipalities and gather what their needs are and support their needs for those individual communities,” Daigle said.

The parish president elect says he wants to add term limits so the parish gets a new vision every so many years.

“It's important to have a change in leadership and create new ideas for the future generations.”

He also wants to move the President’s office back to the court house to be is accessible to everyone in the parish.

