Locals in search of fuel as stations across BR run out of gas

BATON ROUGE - For the past few days, gas stations across Baton Rouge have been packed with vehicles as locals scrambled to make last-minute fuel purchases ahead of Ida's arrival.

By Saturday morning, however, the situation shifted and a number of gas stations were deserted as retailers ran out of fuel.

Some locals told WBRZ they went to multiple gas stations in search of fuel and found none.

Reporters spoke with a man at one gas station who said, "It's very difficult, extremely difficult... almost impossible. If you didn't get gas before this afternoon about 12:00 you're probably not going to get it unless they have vehicles coming in tomorrow, which there's a small window. So it's very difficult to get fuel right now."

On Saturday, GasBuddy data revealed that 3.7 percent of stations in Baton Rouge were reportedly without fuel.

When a hurricane hits, gas is typically one of the first items to go.

Most experts say it's possible to survive off half a tank, which provides roughly 200 miles.