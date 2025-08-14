Locals express concerns over ExxonMobil's proposed carbon capture project in Iberville Parish

WHITE CASTLE — ExxonMobil is looking to build a carbon capture and storage project in Iberville Parish, garnering support from industry allies and pushback from environmental groups and residents, The Advocate reports.

The Class V injection well would be in the south of the parish near White Castle and it would be used for testing to determine the efficacy of carbon sequestration, a method of carbon capture that stores the captured CO2 underground. This is one of around 30 projects in the state.

"The Class V level will not include injection of carbon dioxide and will be used only to collect scientific data to determine if we can move forward with this significant investment in Iberville Parish,” Justin Carr, ExxonMobil carbon capture, utilization and storage asset manager, told The Advocate.

Climate organizations have criticized the practice for prolonging the use of fossil fuels, with Louisiana residents worried about the contamination of drinking water and the potential for pipeline accidents.

The test well would be a shallow well injected with nonhazardous fluids that, if successful, would allow Exxon to apply for a Class VI permit for a formal carbon sequestration project.

"I understand that people want to tie it to a Class VI, and indeed, just like an exploration well, you hope to drill for oil afterwards,” Carr said. “But there’s a very good chance that you do it and say, ‘This isn’t for us.’"

Those opposed to the project protested a public hearing on the issue at 3 p.m. on Tuesday