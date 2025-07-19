Locals Bar and Kitchen Central hosts benefit for recovering BRPD officer and his family

CENTRAL -- Locals Bar and Kitchen Central was packed Saturday for the "Caleb Strong Benefit" that raised money for a BRPD officer and his family.

Sgt. Caleb Eisworth continues to recover after police say he was intentionally rammed by a truck while on duty back in June; he lost both legs as a result. According to the Eisworth family, Caleb is doing a little better.

The benefit at Locals was primarily organized by Caleb's close friend Stormie Hill, Locals owner Tony Jarreau, and Locals manager Ally Harris.

"Everybody came and said, hey, we got to do something for Caleb, and I'm definitely on board, I was with BRPD myself, so he's a brother in blue to me," Jarreau said.

They began reaching out to groups around the state about the benefit. Support soon started rolling in.

"We got a lot of donations, so Chris's Specialty Meats donated all the meat. Carter's Supermarket donated all the other things. LSU Athletics has come through a pretty good bit, the state of Louisiana has come through," Hill said.

At the benefit, friends, family, law enforcement, nearby residents, and even members of state agencies decided to help out.

"[I'm] here representing the Governor, General Friloux, and also the Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary Gary Westcott," Louisiana Army National Guard Col. Bobby Lee said.

The benefit featured live music, good food, and a silent auction with items like LSU and New Orleans Saints memorabilia, gift baskets, and more. Jarreau even auctioned off some of his baseball cards.

"I've been collecting cards since I was a little kid. I put up some of my best ones because I just wanted to give back to him, and everybody has done that," Jarreau said.

All of the proceeds from the benefit will be donated to the Eisworth family. People could donate through the auction, through a GoFundMe started on Caleb's behalf, and through PayPal. Additionally, there were boxes of Pastalaya and green beans being sold outside to help with the donation total.

Everyone who showed up said they were happy to help out a good cause.

"Our police officers and our first responders put their lives on the line every day, and what they do for us is unimaginably tough," East Baton Rouge resident Jana Aaron said.

"As a retired first responder and hearing about this accident, I had to help out," Retired first responder Bryan Gaubert said.

There will be another benefit for Sgt. Eisworth and his family on Saturday, July 26 on behalf of the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation. It's a Cook-off and Car Show at Sheri's Daiquiris in Livingston. It will begin at 5 p.m. The event is put on by Sheri's and Southern Muscle.